LONDON The Chinese company set to invest $8 billion (6.03 billion pounds) in the Hinkley nuclear plant welcomes Britain's decision to go ahead with the project and is not concerned by new rules around future foreign investment in the UK, a source close to the deal said.

The government of Prime Minister Theresa May said earlier on Thursday it had given the go ahead for French firm EDF to build Britain's first new nuclear reactor in decades, backed by an investment from China General Nuclear Power Corp (CGN).

It said, however, it would impose greater control over future deals when foreign states were involved in buying stakes in "critical infrastructure".

"They welcome the government's decision, they're very happy with it and it enables them to proceed with investment in and development of new nuclear stations in the UK," the source said, on the condition of anonymity.

"They are not concerned by it," the source said, of the future rules.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper)