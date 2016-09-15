LONDON Britain's decision to go ahead with the Hinkley C nuclear project was good news for the industry, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), said on Thursday.

CNNC Chief Economic Officer Huang Mingang was speaking at the World Nuclear Association conference in London. CNNC is a state-owned nuclear power developer.

Britain's government said on Thursday it would go ahead with EDF's 18 billion pound Hinkley C nuclear project, in which state-owned China General Nuclear Power Corporation has agreed to take a 33 percent stake.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale, and Geert De Clercq; editing by Susan Thomas)