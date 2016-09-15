CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as energy shares weigh; Celestica shines
* TSX closes down 39.71 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,575.81
PARIS Britain gave the go-ahead on Thursday for French utility EDF's $24 billion (£18.1 billion) Hinkley Point nuclear power plant, ending weeks of uncertainty that strained ties with China and France.
Britain also signalled a more cautious approach to foreign investment in critical infrastructure projects.
* EDF's CEO Jean Bernard Levy told a news conference that the company had no intention of giving up controlling stake in Hinkley Point.
* Levy said there could yet be further changes to size of EDF's 66 pct stake but undertaking means its will stay above 50 pct in Hinkley Point.
* Levy said EDF was not looking for other investors at present.
* Levy said there were no changes to construction calendar for Hinkley Point.
* EDF's de Rivaz also told the news conference that UK announcement changes nothing with regard to EDF's partnership with China's CGN on Bradwell UK project.
* Levy said will sign deal with UK government on Hinkley Point in coming days, adding that the group's refinancing plan remains in place and will not be modified.
* Levy said UK suppliers to Hinkley Point now have slightly larger share of construction work than previously after British steel supplier won tender.
* EDF's Levy said could not anticipate rating agency reaction to UK approval of Hinkley Point.
OTTAWA/CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 27 A review of TransCanada Corp's proposed Energy East pipeline will start again from the beginning, Canada's National Energy Board (NEB) regulator said on Friday, voiding all decisions from the project's previous examining panel that has been accused of bias.
Jan 27 Nexus Gas Transmission LLC on Friday asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to grant the company's certificate to build a natural gas pipeline by Feb. 3 before one of the FERC commissioners steps down.