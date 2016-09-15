Jean-Bernard Levy, Chief Executive Officer of France's state-owned electricity company EDF, poses before the company's 2014 annual results presentation in Paris, France, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS Britain gave the go-ahead on Thursday for French utility EDF's $24 billion (£18.1 billion) Hinkley Point nuclear power plant, ending weeks of uncertainty that strained ties with China and France.

Britain also signalled a more cautious approach to foreign investment in critical infrastructure projects.

* EDF's CEO Jean Bernard Levy told a news conference that the company had no intention of giving up controlling stake in Hinkley Point.

* Levy said there could yet be further changes to size of EDF's 66 pct stake but undertaking means its will stay above 50 pct in Hinkley Point.

* Levy said EDF was not looking for other investors at present.

* Levy said there were no changes to construction calendar for Hinkley Point.

* EDF's de Rivaz also told the news conference that UK announcement changes nothing with regard to EDF's partnership with China's CGN on Bradwell UK project.

* Levy said will sign deal with UK government on Hinkley Point in coming days, adding that the group's refinancing plan remains in place and will not be modified.

* Levy said UK suppliers to Hinkley Point now have slightly larger share of construction work than previously after British steel supplier won tender.

* EDF's Levy said could not anticipate rating agency reaction to UK approval of Hinkley Point.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus and Michel Rose; Editing by Bate Felix)