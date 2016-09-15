Hinkley Point C nuclear power station site is seen near Bridgwater in Britain, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

PARIS The French government on Thursday welcomed Britain's decision to approve the construction of a nuclear plant at Hinkley Point in southern England by French utility EDF.

"This marks a major milestone in Franco-British industrial and energy cooperation," French Economy minister Michel Sapin said in a statement.

The 18 billion pound project, that will be part financed by the Chinese, has divided opinion in France at a time when EDF's finances are stretched already by the absorption of loss-making nuclear plant builder Areva.

Sapin called the project "good news" for the French nuclear industry and said it would showcase its nuclear technology globally.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Richard Lough)