British Airways mixed-fleet cabin crew announce more strikes
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
LONDON EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power producer, restarted its 480-megawatt (MW) Hinkley Point B-8 nuclear reactor on Tuesday evening, the utility said.
"Unit 8 at Hinkley Point B power station returned to service yesterday," a spokeswoman said.
The reactor reconnected to the national power grid just before 2100 GMT on Tuesday, she added.
The unit had switched off automatically on March 27 due to a gas circulator earth fault.
The company's 620-MW Hartlepool 1 nuclear reactor is expected to restart on Friday, after a four-day outage following a turbine valve fault.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.