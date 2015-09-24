The logo of French state-owned electricity company EDF is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition 2014, the trade fair event for the global nuclear energy sector, in Le Bourget, near Paris October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON EDF Energy announced two more preferred bidders on Thursday for contracts worth over 100 million pounds for its Hinkley Point C nuclear project in southwest England as it prepares to make a final investment decision.

Engineering group Rolls-Royce has been selected to supply heat exchangers to be used in the planned new power station in a contract worth over 25 million pounds, EDF Energy said in a statement.

In addition, a partnership between Rolls-Royce and engineering company Nuvia has been chosen as the preferred bidder for a contract valued at over 75 million pounds to design, install and commission waste processing and treatment systems.

"(This) represents a significant step forward in the UK's nuclear new build programme and demonstrates the progress that EDF continues to make so that a final investment decision can be taken as soon as possible," a Rolls-Royce spokesman said.

In July, EDF's chief executive said the firm expected to take a final investment decision on the plant after the summer.

Contracts for the Hinkley Point C project now total more than 1.5 billion pounds.

This week, the British government said it would provide 2 billion pounds in initial support for the 16 billion pound Hinkley Point project, which is owned by the British subsidiary of French energy company with China General Nuclear Corp (CGN) and China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) expected to be investors.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by David Evans)