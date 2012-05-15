LONDON EDF Energy's Sizewell B nuclear plant resumed producing electricity from Turbine 1 and 2 on Tuesday, the operator said, after the reactor which feeds two turbines at the plant shut down for maintenance work on Sunday.

"Turbine 2 was resynchronised to the national grid at (11:43 a.m.) this morning (Tuesday, 15 May). This follows Turbine 1, which was resynchronised to the national grid at (12:08 p.m.) this morning (Tuesday, 15 May)," EDF said.

The 600-megawatt (MW) unit 1 was producing at full capacity while unit 2 provided 133 MW shortly after restarting, data from National Grid showed.

"Sizewell B power station will increase output in line with normal operating practice and will soon be supplying electricity to meet the needs of 2 million homes following successful offline maintenance that commenced on Sunday, 13 May," EDF said.

Both units had been expected to restart on Tuesday following maintenance on a reactor coolant pump.

