LONDON Prosecutors said Friday they had dropped charges against a nurse accused of contaminating saline solution after an investigation into unexplained deaths of patients at a hospital in Stockport.

Rebecca Leighton had been charged in July with three counts of criminal damage with intent to endanger life and three counts of being reckless as to whether life was being endangered.

Detectives are investigating the suspicious deaths of patients after a higher than normal number were reported to have "unexplained" low blood sugar levels.

Nazir Afzal, the chief crown prosecutor for the northwest, said the charges against Leighton had been dropped.

"The inquiries, which are still ongoing, have not so far provided us with a stronger case which would meet the test that there is sufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction," Afzal said.

He said Leighton would immediately be released from prison where she was being held on remand.

Greater Manchester Police said they were investigating the deaths of seven patients that may be linked to tainted saline drips.

"Between June 1 this year and July 16 this year, we are looking at potentially 40 victims ... of which seven tragically have died," Assistant Chief Constable Terry Sweeney said.

He said the investigation at a busy hospital was one of the most complex and challenging Manchester police had faced.

The police wanted to interview about 700 staff, patients and visitors and had so far talked to 200 of them, a police statement said.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, Adrian Croft)