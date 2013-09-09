LONDON British Chancellor George Osborne said the Bank of England's new policy of providing forward guidance on interest rates was helping offset an increase in government bond yields caused by signs of an economic recovery.

"Some have interpreted more recent increases in gilt yields as a sign that forward guidance has somehow failed, but that is, I believe, a misunderstanding," Osborne said in a speech.

"I'd argue that market movements since the August Inflation Report vindicate the need for forward guidance: the counterfactual would have been even bigger increases in yields in response to positive economic data."

