* NOVEMBER 2010 - About 55,000 students took part in a November 10 demonstration in central London against government plans to raise university tuition fees.

- A small group attacked the building housing the headquarters of the Conservative Party, smashing windows and spraying graffiti in the foyer. A student was jailed for throwing a fire extinguisher from the roof of the tower block.

* DECEMBER 2010 - Protesters attacked government buildings and damaged a car carrying Prince Charles after parliament voted on December 9 to raise fees paid by university students.

* MARCH 2011 - Hundreds of thousands of protesters joined a rally on March 26 against the coalition's austerity plans.

- Police arrested 201 people after groups of youths broke away from the union-organised march, fighting running battles with riot police and attacking banks and luxury stores in the West End shopping and theatre district.

* AUGUST 2011 - More than 2,800 people were arrested after a protest over a fatal shooting by police on August 4 prompted rioting and looting in the poor London district of Tottenham.

- The violence spread through London, to Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and other cities. The riots, in which five people were killed, badly damaged Britain's reputation for stability less than a year before London hosts the 2012 Olympics.

* OCTOBER 2011 - Anti-capitalist protesters set up some 200 tents at St Paul's Cathedral, forcing its temporary closure, after they were blocked from the nearby London Stock Exchange. London city authorities will resume legal action in the High Court after the protesters defied a deadline for them to leave by November 18.

* NOVEMBER 2011 - Trade unions welcomed the government's revised offer in a long-running row over public sector pensions on November 2 but said planned strike action on November 30 would go ahead unless real progress was made in negotiations.

- Ppolice arrested 20 people when thousands of students marched through London on November 9 to protest against the government's austerity measures. The arrests came after a group split away and pitched more than 20 pop-up tents in Trafalgar Square.

- Protesters occupied another location in London on Friday, "repossessing" a large empty office block owned by Swiss banking giant UBS.

