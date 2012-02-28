An anti-capitalist camp outside St Paul's cathedral in London was cleared by police and bailiffs early on Tuesday, ending a four-month protest.

Here is a look back at that protest and some other major protests in Britain the last year:

* NOVEMBER 2010 - About 55,000 students took part in a demonstration in central London on November 10 against government plans to raise university tuition fees.

- A small group attacked the building housing the headquarters of the ruling Conservative Party, smashing windows and spraying graffiti in the foyer. A student was jailed for throwing a fire extinguisher from the roof of the tower block.

* DECEMBER 2010 - Protesters attacked government buildings and damaged a car carrying heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles after parliament voted on December 9 to raise fees paid by university students.

* MARCH 2011 - Hundreds of thousands of protesters joined a rally on March 26 against the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition's austerity plans.

- Police arrested 201 people after groups of youths broke away from the union-organised march, clashing with riot police and attacking banks and luxury stores in the West End shopping and theatre district.

* AUGUST 2011 - More than 2,800 people were arrested after a protest over a fatal shooting by police on August 4 prompted rioting and looting in the poor London district of Tottenham.

- The violence spread through London, to Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and other English cities. The riots, in which five people were killed, badly damaged Britain's reputation for stability less than a year before London hosts the 2012 Olympics.

* OCTOBER 2011 - Anti-capitalist protesters set up some 200 tents at St. Paul's cathedral, forcing its temporary closure, after they were blocked from the nearby London Stock Exchange.

* NOVEMBER 2011 - British police arrested 20 people when thousands of students marched through London on November 9 to protest against the government's austerity measures. The arrests came after a group split away and pitched more than 20 tents in Trafalgar Square.

- Protesters occupied another location in London on November 18, "repossessing" a large empty office block owned by Swiss banking giant UBS.

- The protesters defied a deadline for them to leave their site at St. Paul's cathedral by November 18, leading London authorities to seek legal proceedings with Britain's High Court.

- On November 30 public sector workers staged a 24-hour walkout over pensions, with schools, hospitals and libraries all affected in the biggest strike in 30 years.

JAN/FEB 2012: Occupy London protesters defied a deadline for them to leave their site at St. Paul's cathedral by November 18, leading London authorities to seek legal proceedings with the High Court.

- The High Court ruled last week that the protesters should be removed and the majority of protesters left themselves.

- There was no violent resistance as bailiffs employed by the City of London Corporation, which owns the land on which they were camped, removed around 50 tents early on Tuesday.