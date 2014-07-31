LONDON Britain's energy suppliers face pre-tax margins of 106 pounds per dual fuel customer for the coming year, energy markets watchdog Ofgem forecast on Thursday.

Ofgem updates its annual pre-tax margin forecasts each month. Last month, it saw the margin at 101 pounds but it has crept up incrementally from last July when it forecast the margin at 53 pounds.

It analyses trends in wholesale prices, consumption patterns, network costs and the cost of environmental and social schemes to calculate the margins.

"These major costs (which) a typical large supplier incurs to deliver energy to an average household appear to be falling, but the prices charged for energy are not," said an Ofgem spokesman.

"As a result, the estimated margin before tax for a typical large supplier over the next 12 months has risen to 106 pounds. We have made this clear that this is not a measure of profit but an indicator showing trends," he said.

