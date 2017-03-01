LONDON Britain's energy regulator announced proposals on Wednesday to reduce subsidies to some small-scale power producers that provide back-up electricity during peak demand, which it says could cut household bills by about 20 pounds ($24.73) a year.

Consumer electricity prices are under scrutiny in Britain after some of the big six providers, including Innogy-owned Npower and Iberdrola's Scottish Power, announced price rises this year.

Ofgem said that lowering the subsidies could cut bills because their cost is included in overall network fees charged to power companies, which they pass on to consumers.

Under the changes proposed by regulator Ofgem, power generators with less than 100 megawatts (MW) of capacity embedded into local power grids would see payments they receive for providing electricity during peak demand reduced drastically to 2 pounds per kilowatt (kW) from about 45 pounds/kW.

Large power producers have said that the subsidies are too generous and distort the market.

Ofgem said the changes could save customers up to 7 billion pounds by 2034, equating to about 20 pounds a year per household, and would be phased in over three years from 2018.

So-called embedded generators have grown rapidly over the past few years thanks to rules that let them avoid the costs of using and maintaining the national transmission network.

"Our view is that the current level of payments is distorting the wholesale and capacity markets," Ofgem said.

In 2014 Britain launched a capacity market scheme to prevent possible electricity shortages over the next few winters and pay power plant owners to keep back-up electricity available at short notice.

Ofgem said it will make a final decision on the proposals in May.

($1 = 0.8088 pounds)

