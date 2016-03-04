Operators of British power networks should plug renewables such as solar panels more quickly into their grids to make best use of the strong growth of green energy sources, regulator Ofgem said on Friday.

Installed solar capacity in Britain rose to 8.6 gigawatt (GW), enough to supply the equivalent of about 2 million homes, by December, compared with official projections from 2012 for solar capacity to reach 6.5 GW by 2030.

Yet a lack of spare capacity in the grids operated by regional distribution network operators (DNOs) meant costs and timescales for connection could be extremely high, Ofgem said.

DNOs such as UK Power Networks and Western Power Distribution (WPD) operate the network of towers and cables that brings electricity from the national network to homes and businesses. "We want DNOs to take creative approaches to speeding up renewable connections," Ofgem Chief Executive Dermot Nolan said.

Ofgem said one example could be an approach used by WPD, which has a queue of 7.6 GW of generators waiting to connect, including around 4.8 GW of solar panels, and which offered to prioritise generators who agreed to reduce their output when demand for grid access is especially high.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Editing by David Holmes)