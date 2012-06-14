LONDON Competition and consumer protection watchdog the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) will be led by Clive Maxwell, who will replace outgoing chief executive John Fingleton, Business Secretary Vince Cable announced on Thursday.

Maxwell is an existing executive director at the regulator, which refers industries or takeovers to the Competition Commission if it feels there are problems arising from a lack of competition, as well as dealing with consumer protection issues.

The business ministry said there would be a handover period, with Maxwell's formal start date to be announced shortly.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)