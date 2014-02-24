LONDON Britain urgently needs oil and gas companies to pay the bulk of costs for a new regulatory body to encourage industry collaboration and counter plunging North Sea production rates, it said on Monday after the first review of the sector in more than 20 years.

Sir Ian Wood, former chairman of oil services company Wood Group, said in the report that about 24 billion barrels of oil equivalent could still be buried beneath the UK part of the North Sea, but warned that without increased collaboration output could continue to decline.

Britain will in the future award production licences on the basis of recovering the maximum amount of oil as a whole rather than just from each individual licence block.

Britain's oil and gas output has fallen by almost two thirds since its peak at the start of this century, costing the UK government billions of pounds in tax revenue.

Wood made the following recommendations in his report, which has been endorsed by Britain's Energy and Climate Change Secretary Ed Davey, to stem the decline.

MAIN RECOMMENDATIONS:

* Government and industry should immediately set up a new North Sea oil and gas regulator who will focus on securing the maximum amount of economically recoverable oil from UK waters.

* The new North Sea regulator should be given additional powers to ensure that all licence holders act in a way that is consistent with maximising North Sea oil recovery, including increased collaboration between companies and improved data sharing.

* Oil and gas companies who fail to act in a manner designed to maximise output across the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) could ultimately lose their production licences.

* The regulator will be involved in dispute resolution between companies to help improve collaboration.

* The regulator will have the right to attend meetings between licence holders.

SIX SECTOR STRATEGIES RECOMMENDED BY THE WOOD REVIEW:

* Exploration strategy - revitalising exploration, facilitated by efficient access to well and seismic data.

* Asset stewardship strategy - to ensure operators are held to account for the proper stewardship of their assets and infrastructure consistent with their obligations to maximise economic recovery from the fields under their licences.

* Regional development strategy - to ensure the development of UKCS resources on a regional, rather than solely a field-by-field basis. Licence holders should make their infrastructure, such as pipelines, available to producers at smaller, marginal fields under fair terms.

* Infrastructure strategy - ensure that the life of existing infrastructure is prolonged to help with the processing, transport and export of the UK's offshore oil and gas resources, and that investment in new major infrastructure is achieved.

* Technology strategy - to ensure existing technologies are deployed to their full effect and relevant technologies are developed to maximise recovery from the UKCS.

* Decommissioning strategy - Major assets should not be decommissioned prematurely to the detriment of production hubs and infrastructure. Field life should be extended for as long as economically possible.

(Reporting by David Sheppard and Claire Milhench)