LONDON Britain's crude oil production and exports rose in October versus September with the end of yearly field maintenance, while refinery output fell amid seasonal turnarounds, energy department figures showed on Thursday.

Crude oil production was up 20.4 percent in October at 2.851 million tonnes as producing fields returned from maintenance, from 2.368 million tonnes in September.

Exports rose 9.7 percent to 2.036 million tonnes in October, from 1.855 million tonnes in the previous month.

Crude imports fell by 11.9 percent to 3.424 million tonnes from 3.885 million tonnes in September. The UK was a net crude importer by 1.4 million tonnes in October.

The above figures released do not include natural gas liquids (NGLs), as this data is still being collected, the Department of Energy and Climate Change said.

According to data including NGLs, September production was 25.7 percent lower at 2.455 million tonnes, from 3.322 million tonnes in August, mainly due to the planned maintenance at the large Buzzard field. Production was also down year on year from September last year at 3.689 million tonnes.

NGLs production was 39.8 percent lower due to maintenance at the St Fergus associated gas terminal in September, the DECC said.

Refinery output dropped by 23.7 percent to 4.125 million tonnes in October, from 5.406 million tonnes in the previous month. This fall was due to seasonal maintenance, the closure of the Coryton refinery as well as less crude intakes due to production problems at the large Buzzard field.

In the third quarter, refinery output fell by 9.2 percent to 17.505 million tonnes compared to the same period in 2011 at 19.282 million tonnes. This was the largest quarterly decrease since March 2010.

Rising oil products demand by 3.8 percent was met by product from stockholdings. Total oil products imports decreased by 13.3 percent to 2.179 million tonnes, from 2.512 million tonne in September.

For a second month in a row, the UK recorded net imports of petroleum imports. October net imports were at 0.4 million tonnes. Prior to September, the last time the UK had net imports was in 2010.

Gasoil saw the largest output drop, down 24 percent in October to 1.501 million tonnes from 1.977 million tonnes in September.

Total oil product deliveries for inland consumption were lower in the third quarter by 3.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Gasoline deliveries were 5.6 percent lower at 3.305 million tonnes in the third quarter compared to the same period last year at 3.502 million tonnes.

Gasoil and diesel deliveries rose 3.4 percent in the third quarter at 5.461 million tonnes, from 5.280 million tonnes for the same period in 2011. Jet fuel deliveries were also up by 1.9 percent quarter on quarter at 3.057 million tonnes.

Deliveries of butane and propane fell by about a third to 507,000 tonnes compared to the same quarter in 2011 at 750,000 tonnes, owing to lower petrochemical demand.

(Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Anthony Barker)