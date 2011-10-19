The Aberdeen docks in Aberdeen, Scotland, in seen in this September 25, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/Files

LONDON Drilling for oil and gas in the UK North Sea is at its lowest since 2003 as maturing oilfields and a credit squeeze raise operating costs, data from Deloitte showed on Wednesday.

UK North Sea offshore drilling activity was down 36 percent year on year in the third quarter with just 16 exploration and appraisal wells started between July 1 and September 30, showed Deloitte's North West Europe Review documenting drilling and licensing on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

Only 11 wells were started in the UKCS in the second quarter and just 37 began operations in the first nine months of the year, down 41 percent to its lowest total for eight years.

"These are difficult times for oil companies and the figures illustrate that," Graham Sadler, the managing director of the petroleum services group for Deloitte, told Reuters in an interview.

"For the UK, it is disappointing," he added. "We probably need more long-term statistics to see if this is a trend emerging or just a blip."

By comparison, the Norwegian sector of the North Sea recorded double the number of wells starting with 16 initiated in the third quarter. This matches the figure for 2009 which saw the highest levels of drilling activity on the Norwegian Continental Shelf to date.

Sadler said the age of the oilfields in the UKCS and tax issues could be to blame for the sharp decline in new UK drilling.

"Elsewhere in northwest Europe, buoyant oil prices have driven high levels of drilling activity," he said.

FUNDING DIFFICULTIES

"It could be that factors including the relative geological maturity of the UK sector, compared to some adjacent regions, and the alterations made to the UK fiscal regime earlier this year have impacted business confidence," Sadler said.

"Some smaller, UK-focussed companies may also have experienced difficulties securing finance to fund exploration and appraisal drilling in recent months.

"A combination of the tax increases announced in the 2011 (UK) budget and general market instability around the euro zone crisis, has led to some of these companies losing significant corporate value," he added.

Sadler ruled out lack of rig availability as a reason for low drilling activity, adding that a number of mobile rigs had recently been stacked up in UK waters.

"However, the lack of availability of (less mobile) more heavy duty rigs, including drillships required when drilling in the extreme conditions west of Shetland, may be impeding exploration in these areas," he said.

Offshore oil and gas companies remain an attractive target for acquisition and corporate deal-making rose in the third quarter with four take-overs announced compared to two in the previous quarter.

"We saw two different types of acquisition this quarter -- both corporate takeovers and acquisitions of subsidiaries, in order to gain interest in a particular asset," said Derek Henderson, energy partner at Deloitte in Aberdeen.

"The consistently high oil price may have encouraged companies and provided them with the opportunity to review their portfolios with a view to engaging in merger and acquisition activity," he said.

"It may also have allowed organisations to undertake larger, more risky deals and, in these conditions, companies may be more interested in buying production assets as opposed to exploration opportunities," he added.

