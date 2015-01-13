LONDON Around 4 million barrels of Britain's North Sea Forties crude is heading to South Korea on supertankers this month, according to traders and shipping data, as prices near multi-year lows increase its long haul allure.

The sailings, which traders say are more than in recent months, arise as an oil glut in the Atlantic Basin and global oversupply has pushed crude prices to the lowest since 2009, leading to expectations more cargoes could sail east.

The shipping of Forties to South Korea grew as a trading play in 2012 as a free trade agreement between Europe and South Korea removed the Asian country's tariffs on imports of crude from Europe, helping to make it economic to ship large volumes from the North Sea.

Flows dropped in 2013 due to tax changes that made the imports more expensive. [ID:nL3N0IE2O7]

Now one supertanker, the DHT Eagle, is en route to South Korea, having loaded with Forties crude, shipping data showed. A second vessel, the Caesar, is also lined up for a South Korea shipment loading around Jan. 20, shipping fixtures showed, which traders said looked likely to go ahead.

Oil traders say the flow has been boosted by the steep price contango in the Brent market, which means crude for delivery now is cheaper than for future delivery, meaning it can be bought, stored and sold in future for a profit.

"You buy now and sell later," said a North Sea trader with a trading firm, declining to be identified. "Later it is worth more even after storage cost."

Oil trader Trafigura has arranged the Forties shipments, traders at other firms said. One dealer thought some of the crude would be placed into storage, before heading to end-users. Trafigura did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brent crude futures for February delivery are trading at $46.20 a barrel, $1.30 a barrel lower than the March contract. A contango is typically seen as a sign of very ample supplies.

Forties is one of the four North Sea crude oils that set the price of dated Brent, the crude benchmark used to price oil around the world, and the removal of large volumes of Forties from Europe can support the North Sea market and Brent futures.

But this time there has been less of a sign of strength in the Forties market, given ample supply. Forties on Monday was valued at a discount of 35 cents a barrel to dated Brent, off a four-month low in the previous session.

