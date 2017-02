LONDON A crude oil tanker was in a collision with a fishing boat off the coast of Wales early on Monday, the local port authority said.

The Holyhead port authority told Reuters that no injuries or oil spill had been reported, although the fishing boat was damaged in the collision with the Ocean Lady.

The Isle of Man flagged tanker was fully loaded with a cargo of crude oil and travelling from Norway.

Late on Monday, the Ocean Lady was 10 miles off the coast at Milford Haven, where it was waiting to unload its cargo, the port authority said.

