LONDON Former Olympics minister Tessa Jowell on Thursday called for a relaxation in marketing rules which she said were preventing British construction firms from boasting about their work on the Olympic Park.

About 1,500 British businesses have been involved in the building of the seven billion pound park in east London, but they have been effectively gagged from shouting about their success because of protocols governing marketing rights.

The rules, which date back to the London Olympic Games and Paralympic Games Act 2006, are intended to protect official sponsors.

Last week, John Armitt, chairman of the Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA) and responsible for Games infrastructure, said this summer's Olympics would be a great advertisement for Britain's construction industry, with future host cities already looking to tap into its knowledge and skills.

"The Olympics is an opportunity for us to build our self-confidence as a country," he told Reuters.

About 95 percent of contracts have gone to British companies.

But Tessa Jowell, Olympic spokeswoman for the opposition Labour Party and minister in 2005 when London successfully bid to the host the Games, said the rules were too strict.

During a parliamentary debate, she called on the London Olympic organising committee (LOCOG) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to provide concessions.

"Those businesses that have done so well and are rightly proud of their contribution to this year's Games are too tightly bound by the marketing rights protocol which is preventing them from revealing the part they have played," she later said in a statement.

"LOCOG and the IOC should consider a relaxation of the protocol to ensure a national celebration of our great British businesses, who built the Olympic Park on time and on budget."

Among the stand-out venues on the Olympic Park are the 86 million pound Velopark with its curved roof in the shape of a Pringles crisp, and the 253 million pound aquatics centre which shows off all the skill and ingenuity of the Iraqi-born architect Zaha Hadid.

Olympics minister Hugh Robertson told the parliamentary chamber the rules only applied until just after the Games.

Nobody was immediately available for comment from LOCOG.

(Reporting by Avril Ormsby)