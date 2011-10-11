LONDON Fans could miss out on one of the main equestrian events at the 2012 Olympics because of fears the transport system cannot cope with any more people, London's transport commissioner warned on Tuesday.

"We have raised the question about whether or not they should release any more tickets for the equestrian event and that depends on how they organise the event," Peter Hendy said, adding that the Greenwich Park venue is served by a limited number of stations.

"What we don't want is to have huge queues of people for unacceptable periods of time," Hendy added as he appeared before the London Assembly Transport Committee.

Critics fear London's transport system will struggle to cope with the additional demand which the Games will place on it.

The equestrian cross-country event on Monday July 30 at Greenwich Park, on the southern banks of the river Thames, has been highlighted by Transport for London (TfL) as a potential congestion hotspot during the London Olympics.

Hendy said TfL had recommended that someone from the Olympics operations side should consider how any additional tickets beyond the 50,000 already issued could intensify congestion.

The maximum capacity for the event is around 75,000 and the London 2012 Organising Committee (LOCOG) said it has not yet decided on the total number of tickets it will make available.

"We are still working on exact spectator numbers for Greenwich Park depending on crowd modelling and transport assessments," a spokeswoman from LOCOG said.

"We will be submitting further details to the Greenwich Council Planning Authority in the near future."

(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, editing by Mark Meadows)