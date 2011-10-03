Commuters walk past the Olympic Rings, the symbol of the Olympic Games, in London in this March 3, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Companies were formally invited to bid to move into the 2012 Olympic press and broadcast centre once the Games are over, with organisers hoping it will provide jobs and help regeneration in an area blighted by this summer's riots.

The vast grey building, in the northwest of the Olympic Park in Stratford, borders Hackney where some of the worst rioting and looting occurred.

Some experts have expressed concern that the million square foot Olympic site may prove too large to be fully utilised once the Games are over.

Local and national legislators hope the 300 million pound venue will become a new creative high-tech centre.

The Olympic Park Legacy Company, a public sector company set up to manage planning and development of the park after the Games, said on Monday that interested parties would have nine weeks to submit their proposals.

Businesses were invited to register expressions of interest in September last year, and 45 organisations did so, including creative, media, retail, cultural, construction, education, public, real estate, entertainment and leisure companies.

"It has been our vision for some time to see the site used for the expansion of the creative and digital industries which are already thriving in Hackney, and we are pleased that there has already been significant interest from these sectors," Mayor of Hackney Jules Pipe said in a statement.

The broadcast centre offers 95,000 sq ft of office space over five floors and 575,000 sq ft of commercial space over two floors.

The five-storey press centre provides about 317,000 sq ft of prime office space with the potential for retail uses on the ground floor.

During the Games, the centre will be used by more than 20,000 journalists, served by a 1,200 capacity carpark.

It ran into trouble during construction when the planned private investment failed to materialise because of the credit crunch, forcing the government to step in and pick up the total bill.

(Reporting by Avril Ormsby)