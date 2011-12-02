LONDON Staff on London's overground trains will get a 25 percent boost to their pay packet to work during next summer's Olympics, the RMT rail union said on Friday, as Games organisers look to the public transport system to get fans to venues on time.

Staff, including drivers and conductors, will receive the bonus during the Olympics and Paralympics, but the agreement with London Overground Rail Operations (LOROL) does not have a "no strike" clause.

Workers will get at least an extra 650 pounds, with most seeing close to an additional 1,000 pounds, a union spokesman told Reuters.

This could rise with additional shifts and overtime.

In exchange, the union has agreed to "some flexibility" in work patterns to be decided at the time on a local level.

"This deal recognises the value placed on transport workers in delivering an effective Olympics and is a good deal for RMT members, the travelling public and Olympic visitors alike," RMT General Secretary Bob Crow said in a statement.

"It's a common sense approach in planning ahead for the Games."

Games organisers, desperate to keep the capital's notoriously log-jammed narrow roads free for athletes and officials, have urged people to take the train and the London Underground, known as the Tube, to get to venues in the heart of the city and the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London.

They want London to be the "public transport Games."

Last September, London Underground said it had reached a one-off payment deal with train drivers worth an extra 500 pounds.

But on Friday the RMT said that was premature and that talks were still ongoing. A spokesman said they wanted to secure the payment for all Tube workers.

(Reporting by Avril Ormsby)