A combination of four photographs shows (top L-R) a worker silhouetted against an illuminated sign in a branch of HSBC; Two people walking out of the headquarters of the Royal Bank of Scotland; (bottom L-R) a Lloyds bank branch near St Paul's Cathedral and a customer using a... REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON The Financial Ombudsman Service received over two million enquiries and complaints from customers of financial services companies last year, driven by cases relating to the mis-selling of loan insurance.

The Ombudsman, which settles disputes where financial services companies and their customers cannot reach agreement, said on Wednesday it took on a record 508,881 new cases, up 92 percent on the previous year.

"Too many financial businesses still seem unable to sort out problems themselves, without the ombudsman having to get involved," Chief Ombudsman Natalie Ceeney said on Wednesday.

Payment protection insurance (PPI) made up 74 percent of all cases, with the number of PPI cases rising to 378,699 - more than double the previous year.

Banks have set aside around 14 billion pounds to compensate customers wrongly sold PPI policies, which were meant to protect borrowers against sickness or redundancy but were often sold to customers who didn't want or need them.

Ceeney told Reuters in March that the number of claims against British banks for mis-sold insurance on loans and mortgages has reached "staggering" levels and will take years to pay back.

Britain's biggest four banks - Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays and HSBC - accounted for 62 percent of all complaints received, up from 52 percent last year.

The Ombudsman's involvement resulted in compensation for consumers in 49 percent of cases.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by David Holmes)