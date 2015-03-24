LONDON Chancellor George Osborne said on Tuesday that the risk of Greece leaving the euro zone was rising because of the rancour between Athens and the rest of the currency union.

"The risks of Greece leaving are rising, because the ill-will round the table is palpable between the euro zone and Greece," Osborne told members of parliament.

"Although I don't think anyone wishes the outcome of a Greek exit, it could happen through accident ... or misjudgment. I still don't think that's the likeliest outcome, but it's certainly something we need to be prepared for."

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)