LONDON Chancellor George Osborne fielded questions from fellow MPs on Tuesday.

Below are highlights from the parliamentary session.

OSBORNE ON RETURN TO GROWTH

"The way this country and other countries are going to get growth is not by taking yet another fix of the debt-fuelled spending bubble that got us into the mess we are in at the moment.

"It is by becoming competitive, having successful private sector businesses and having a tax and regulatory environment that allows them to compete."

OSBORNE ON EU TAX

Asked if Britain would oppose a "trans-European revenue raising measure": "I can assure the right honourable gentleman that I am certainly opposed to any new European tax."

OSBORNE ON G7 MEETING

"I will further discuss fiscal consolidation plans in the G7/G20 and IMF meetings later this month."

OSBORNE ON IMF

"Christine Lagarde will be in London on Friday and we will hear what she has to say then."

OSBORNE ON EURO ZONE CRISIS

"The financial crisis in the euro zone is extremely serious. Fortunately Britain is not in the euro. Unfortunately however, we are not immune from the instability on our doorstep.

"The euro area should follow the remorseless logic of monetary union with greater fiscal integration, we must ensure that we are not part of that integration."

OSBORNE ON EURO ZONE COMMITMENTS

"We need to focus on the task at hand, which is implementing all the agreements, the communiques, the commitments made in recent months by the euro zone. That is absolutely crucial to the stability of not just the euro zone but of the wider global economy."

OSBORNE ON EURO

"The euro is here to stay, we have got to make sure it works for Europe."

CHIEF SECRETARY TO THE TREASURY, DANNY ALEXANDER, ON DEFICIT

"The need to tackle the enormous economic problems we inherited, including the enormous budget deficit that we inherited from the previous government, was the founding purpose of this government. It is a purpose we intend to see through and he can be assured that we will stick to our plans."

OSBORNE ON THE FINANCIAL SECTOR

"A key part of the recovery is a return to health of the financial services industry and the financial system."

