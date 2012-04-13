LONDON British finance minister George Osborne welcomed Standard & Poor's decision to reaffirm Britain's AAA credit rating as stable on Friday and said he would stick to his tough austerity plans to tackle high government borrowing.

"This is a reminder that Britain is weathering the international debt storms because of the policies we have adopted and stuck to in tough times," Osborne said in a statement.

"The budget showed we are ready to go on making the difficult decisions that are keeping our country safe. Once again we are reminded that those who want to spend and borrow even more would lead our country into an economic catastrophe."

(Reporting by Matt Falloon)