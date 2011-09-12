LONDON Chancellor George Osborne said he was determined to push ahead with reforms necessary to boost the economy even if that was a politically risky strategy.

Speaking on the sidelines of this weekend's meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the world's seven leading industrialised nations, Osborne also said the framework for the Bank of England to inject more stimulus into the economy would remain in place.

"The challenge for the world this autumn is not what needs to be done -- there is broad agreement on that -- it is delivering on our promises, whether in the euro zone, in America or here in Britain," he told reporters at the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Marseille, adding that the government would stick to its fiscal plans.

"That is why this government will not duck the hard choices needed to support growth ... None of this is easy, and there are interest groups lined up to oppose almost any valuable reform, but I am determined to put growth first and take the political risks necessary to make it happen," he said.

Osborne's remarks come amid growing calls to ease up on plans to virtually eliminate a record budget deficit by 2015, as a global economic slowdown threatens to tip Britain back into recession.

The economy has barely grown since last September, and weakening business surveys, financial market turbulence and a slowdown in key export markets have raised fears of another downturn.

Worries that the UK will slide back into recession have also given a boost to speculation the Bank of England will embark on a further round of quantitative easing -- buying gilts or other assets to shore up growth.

The BoE purchased 200 billion pounds of assets, mainly gilts, between 2009 and 2010, but with gilt yields already at record lows, there are questions about how effective further gilt purchases would be.

Osborne declined to answer questions on whether the Treasury would indemnify purchases of assets other than gilts, but repeated that the current framework for asset purchases would be left in place.

"The Bank of England is independent, and they must make their own decisions. I have made it clear the administrative arrangements that were established by my predecessor Alistair Darling for the operation of QE remain in place," he told reporters at a briefing.

"So I don't have to get drawn into a discussion about how I would handle a request from the MPC."

"The arrangements put in place by my predecessor are arrangements that in practice and in spirit I would intend to continue."

BoE dove Adam Posen, who has been voting for the central bank to expand its asset purchase programme for almost a year, will on Tuesday give a speech in which he is expected to lay out his ideas about alternative asset purchases.

GROWTH STRATEGY

The government has said it was looking into other ways to boost growth, such as encouraging investment in infrastructure, and examining how education, logistics and access to public sector data could be used to help speed the recovery.

Osborne has already asked officials to examine the efficiency of the 50 percent top tax rate, although an early withdrawal of the rate is opposed by the government coalition's junior partner, the Liberal Democrats.

And last week, Osborne defended plans to shake up Britain's building planning system to help the economy despite criticism they could blight countryside areas.

Osborne will present updated growth and public borrowing plans to parliament on November 29, and the government was expected to publish its growth strategy at around the same time.

(Additional reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Dan Lalor/Anna Willard)