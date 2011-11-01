LONDON Britain's economy faces a difficult path to recovery and the euro zone debt crisis will make it tougher, Chancellor George Osborne said on Tuesday after figures showed the economy expanded by more than expected in the third quarter.

Official data showed economic output expanded by 0.5 percent between July and September, beating forecasts for a reading of 0.4 percent.

"This is a positive step, the economy is growing. It is a better number today than many people were forecasting even this morning," Osborne said in a television interview.

"Of course the British economy has got this difficult journey. It is a journey made more difficult by the kinds of things you see for example today in the markets because of the situation in the euro zone. But we are determined to finish this journey."

Asked whether the government would stick to its austerity plans, Osborne said: "We have to understand that this journey is the only route that will take us to prosperity and recovery."

He also urged Greece to stick with a new rescue plan agreed by European Union leaders last week.

"That's a very important part of recovery, not just in the euro zone but for the whole world, including the United Kingdom," he said.

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)