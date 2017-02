Chancellor George Osborne (L) poses with Bank of England Governor Mervyn King before the Mansion House Banquet in the City of London June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Chancellor George Osborne spoke to Bank of England Governor Mervyn King on Friday and agreed to "keep monitoring the situation" in financial markets, according to a Treasury source.

The source said Osborne, who has also spoken with Prime Minister David Cameron, asked for King's judgement on the recent turmoil.

Osborne was also scheduled to have talks with EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn and other European finance ministers on Friday, the source said.

