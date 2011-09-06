LONDON Chancellor George Osborne defended Britain's tough austerity programme ahead of a meeting with colleagues from other leading industrialised economies and urged euro zone governments to resolve the debt crisis.

The Conservative-led coalition government has made the reduction of a budget deficit of some 10 percent of gross domestic product -- one of the highest among industrialised countries -- the cornerstone of its political programme.

However, Osborne has come under increasing pressure to ease the austerity drive, which includes tax hikes and unprecedented cuts in public spending, as the economic recovery is faltering.

"The way this country and other countries are going to get growth is not by taking yet another fix of the debt-fuelled spending bubble that got us into the mess we are in at the moment," Osborne told parliament during a question and answer session on Tuesday.

"I will further discuss fiscal consolidation plans in the G7/G20 and IMF meetings later this month," he said, adding that he will meet International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde on Friday in London ahead of the Group of Seven meeting in Marseilles later that day.

The G7 officials, worried about risks to global growth, are likely to agree to keep monetary policy accommodative, slow fiscal consolidation where possible and implement structural reforms, a G7 source told Reuters on Monday.

In a speech to be delivered later at an event by insurance market provider Lloyd's of London, Osborne is set to say that the slow and choppy recovery was not a surprise after a financial crisis.

"While we have all had to revise down our short-term expectations over recent weeks, the only people who should be fundamentally re-examining their view of the world are those who thought that this time was different," he says in extracts of the speech made available by his office.

Britain's austerity plan allowed the central bank to keep interest rates low and made Britain a safe haven, he said.

"The plan we have set out is designed in tough times for tough times," he said. "It is the rock of stability upon which any sustainable recovery depends and we will hold to it.

COMMITMENT

The British economy has barely grown since last September, and business surveys, a slump in share prices and the slowdown of the global economy have raised fears of another recession.

The government has previously rejected calls to ease the austerity programme, pinning its hopes for further economic stimulus on the Bank of England.

Most economists do not expect a fresh round of asset purchases by the central bank though the debate about more stimulus is likely to intensify at its meeting on Thursday.

Osborne also urged euro zone countries to resolve the debt crisis, which has affected Britain too.

"The financial crisis in the euro zone is extremely serious," he said

"We need to focus on the task at hand, which is implementing all the agreements, the communiques, the commitments made in recent months by the euro zone," he said. "That is absolutely crucial to the stability of not just the euro zone but of the wider global economy."

(Reporting by Sven Egenter and David Milliken; additional reporting by Peter Griffiths and Fiona Shaikh; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)