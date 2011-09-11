LONDON Chancellor George Osborne, said he was determined to push ahead with reforms necessary to boost the economy even if that was a politically risky strategy.

"The challenge for the world this autumn is not what needs to be done -- there is broad agreement on that -- it is delivering on our promises, whether in the euro zone, in America or here in Britain," he said, adding that the government would stick to its fiscal plans.

"That is why this government will not duck the hard choices needed to support growth ... None of this is easy, and there are interest groups lined up to oppose almost any valuable reform, but I am determined to put growth first and take the political risks necessary to make it happen," he said.

His comments were made over the weekend after a meeting of finance ministers of the world's seven leading industrialised nations in southern France but were embargoed until Monday.

Osborne's remarks come amid growing calls to ease up on plans to virtually eliminate a record budget deficit by 2015, as a global economic slowdown threatens to tip Britain back into recession.

The British economy has barely grown since last September, and weakening business surveys, financial market turbulence and a slowdown in key export markets have raised fears of another downturn.

The government has said it was looking into other ways to boost growth, such as encouraging investment in infrastructure, and examining how education, logistics and access to public sector data could be used to help speed the recovery.

Osborne has already asked officials to examine the efficiency of the 50 percent top tax rate, although an early withdrawal of the rate is opposed by the government coalition's junior partner, the Liberal Democrats.

And last week, Osborne defended plans to shake up Britain's building planning system to help the economy despite criticism they could blight countryside areas.

Osborne will present updated growth and public borrowing plans to parliament on November 29, and the government was expected to publish its growth strategy at around the same time.

(Additional reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Dan Lalor)