Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne attends the inauguration of the ceremonial market opening of the London Stock Exchange in the City of London, May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Chancellor George Osborne discussed the crisis in the euro zone and the downgrade of the U.S. credit rating with the head of the IMF Christine Lagarde on Saturday, a spokesman for the British Treasury said.

Osborne, who is currently on holiday in the United States, was also due to talk to his counterpart Jacek Rostowski of Poland, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

The Treasury spokesman added that Osborne, who had been in touch with a number of finance ministers on Friday, also hoped to speak to other unnamed ministers.

