LONDON British chancellor George Osborne said on Thursday Britain's credit rating was important but was not the only measure affecting borrowing rates, after agency Fitch said Britain's credibility had been damaged after new forecasts.

Fitch made its comments on Wednesday after Osborne said government forecasts showed that Britain would not meet a key debt reduction total in a budget update.

Asked if it would matter if Britain lost its top triple-A rating, Osborne told BBC TV: "It wouldn't be a good thing but the credit rating is one of a number of ways in which people look at countries."

"Because when people look around the world and they look at countries to invest in they think Britain is a good investment," he said.

Britain has seen borrowing rates on its government debt fall to extremely low levels - thanks in part to the Bank of England buying 375 billion pounds of the debt - while rates have soared in euro zone countries like Greece, Spain and Portugal.

"One of the things we have been able to do as a government is keep those rates very low because the world has confidence in us," he added.

