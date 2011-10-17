LONDON Chancellor George Osborne said on Monday he will encourage his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble to keep up the drive to find a solution to the euro zone debt crisis when they meet later in the day.

In a statement released after Schauble dampened expectations that European policymakers would come up with a final fix for the debt crisis before their October 23 summit, Osborne said his talks with Schaeuble aimed to keep the momentum going.

"The countdown to Cannes (G20 leaders' summit) continues. The biggest boost to growth across the world - and for Britain - would be a resolution to the crisis in the eurozone. Maintaining the momentum towards that will be the focus of my discussion with my international counterparts today," Osborne said.

Osborne is also meeting Australia's Wayne Swann on Monday.