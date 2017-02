Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne delivers his keynote speech on the second day of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, northern England October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Britain does not oppose a financial transaction tax as long it is adopted globally and is not restricted to Europe, Chancellor George Osborne said on Monday.

"I am not against financial transaction tax in principle ... what I am against is a European financial transaction tax," Osborne told parliament.

"If we can get global agreement with the United States and China and others on a world financial tax, all well and good. I don't personally think that is terribly likely," he added.

