LONDON The government's ability to deliver tax cuts before the next general election in 2015 depends on "how things develop" over the next few years when bringing the deficit down remains key, Chancellor George Osborne said in a newspaper interview on Saturday.

Osborne said that with economic growth lower than expected due to the world financial crisis, his timetable for reducing the deficit may be delayed, thereby making tax cuts difficult.

Asked whether taxes would be cut during this session of parliament, he told the Daily Telegraph that while he supported tax cuts in principle, they were not currently on the agenda.

"We'll see how things develop in the rest of this parliament," he said ahead of the Conservative Party conference which starts next week.

"I'm a Conservative who believes in lower taxes. They lead to a more enterprising economy. But I'm not somebody who believes you can fund lower taxes by borrowing more money," he said, adding that his first priority was dealing with a record budget deficit that topped 10 percent of national output.

"I don't want to be a chancellor who cuts taxes one year and has to put them up the next ... tax cuts should be for life, not just for Christmas," Osborne added.

The finance minister also said that the "debate" on scrapping the 50 percent top rate of income tax would not be held until next year.

"This is not an issue for this autumn," Osborne said, noting that there were plenty of more pressing global economic issues to deal with, such as the euro zone crisis.

Osborne said he would not be drawn on whether the top taxation rate would be replaced with a "mansion tax," proposed by the Liberal Democrats, the junior partners in the coalition government. The Lib Dems are pushing for a new land tax on properties valued at over 1 million pounds.

Asked whether he would rule out a mansion tax, he replied: "I don't think it's sensible for chancellors to comment on tax changes outside of budget time."