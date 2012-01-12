LONDON The Labour Party has unveiled plans to make executive pay more transparent and encourage greater shareholder activism, as part of a proposed overhaul of company boardrooms reflecting growing public anger over bosses' excessive pay.

Labour's business spokesman Chuka Umunna said on Thursday sky-high pay and bonuses enjoyed by top managers was hurting business, the economy and wider society, and endorsed proposals by an independent commission to simplify pay packages and make executive boards more diverse.

Earlier this week Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron said the government planned to tackle "fat cat" pay by giving shareholders a binding say over remuneration packages.

Umunna said that proposal did not go far enough because of the legal difficulty in "unpicking" bosses' remuneration packages retrospectively.

He also suggested putting a company's biggest shareholders in charge of appointing its board members and deciding on how to reward them.

"This would create far stronger lines of accountability to those who ultimately own the business and would promote the shareholder activism and engagement which is key," Umunna said at an event hosted by the High Pay Commission and the Institute of Public Policy Research.

The HPC published a list of 12 proposals at the end of last year to overhaul executive pay.

Pressure has been building on the government to curb ballooning executive pay at a time when most ordinary Britons have endured years of real-term paycuts.

Research from the IPPR suggests chief executives in 87 of the FTSE-100 companies took home an average of 5.1 million pounds in basic pay, bonuses, share incentives and pension contributions in 2010-11.

This represents a year-on-year increase of 33 percent, while the average increase in company value was 24 percent, the think tank said.

Average earnings growth in the UK, by contrast, has hovered at around 2 percent, well below inflation, for more than a year.

BONUS ROUND

Britons are particularly angry about rocketing bonuses in the banking sector, particularly at those banks rescued by billions of pounds of taxpayer cash at the height of the financial crisis in 2008.

Chancellor George Osborne said he expected majority state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland to pay out lower bonuses this year.

No cash bonus of more than 2,000 pounds was paid in the past two bonus rounds at RBS or Lloyds, which is now 40 percent-owned by the state.

Paul Myners, a Labour peer and former Treasury minister, railed at Thursday's event against the "outrageous" bonus and consultancy package awarded to former Lloyds chief executive Eric Daniels.

"The decision to award Eric Daniels an almost full bonus was based on a board perception of his performance which should be revisited," he said.

Osborne said on Wednesday he had no power to seize payments at RBS in the current bonus round that stem from awards made two or three years ago.

