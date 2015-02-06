LONDON Spending using contactless payment cards more than trebled to 2.32 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) in Britain during 2014, the UK Cards Association said on Friday.

The trade body said debit and credit cards accounted for 75.8 percent of retail sales in Britain, up from 51.6 percent a decade ago.

Executives in the financial services industry expect the proportion of purchases made with cash to continue to decline as alternative forms of payment become more convenient.

"Contactless has now firmly stepped into the mainstream," said Richard Koch, head of policy at the UK Cards Association. "With usage soaring every month last year, we've seen people flocking to contactless payments as they switch away from cash."

Britain's biggest banks, Barclays (BARC.L), HSBC (HSBA.L), Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), all offer customers contactless payment cards.

Customers can use the cards for purchases up to 20 pounds in shops, bars and restaurants and also for travel on some services such as the London Underground.

Barclaycard, which processes nearly half of all payment card transactions in Britain, said on Friday that contactless spending with its cards rose 115 percent in value and 108 percent in volume in 2014.

Barclaycard said the highest usage rate was in London, where contactless cards accounted for three out of every 10 eligible transactions.

It said nearly two-thirds of customers using contactless cards were men and the average age of customers using the cards was 43.

