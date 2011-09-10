LONDON The government plans to bring forward a rise in the state pension age to 67 under plans to compensate for increasing longevity and the rising cost of benefits, a government minister said in an interview published on Sunday.

Pensions minister Steve Webb told the Observer newspaper the government would scrap previous plans to increase the age people can claim a state pension to 67 by 2036 and to 68 by 2046.

"The time scales for 67 and 68 are too slow ... Everybody knows we are living longer," Webb told the paper.

"In a world (where) you are going to live into your late 80s, and before we know it (into your) 90s, we think now we have got to move on these things," he added.

The most likely date for a rise to 67 was 2026, the paper said, citing government sources.

The change would affect 8 million Britons in their 40s who would otherwise have expected to retire at 66, the paper added.

The plans are likely to anger unions meeting at their annual summit next week who are already threatening an autumn of co-ordinated walkouts to fight a planned hike in public sector workers' pension contributions.

Legislation to raise the retirement age to 66 by 2020, from 65 now, is in its final stage of passing through parliament.

The Pensions Bill contains no provisions for further rises in the state pension age, but the government has previously said it was considering future increases to deal with growing longevity and an ageing population.

(Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Michael Roddy)