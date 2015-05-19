Huge range of sterling forecasts clouds horizon for Brexit talks
(This story first published on March 28, was refiled to amend headline)
LONDON Trustees of the 17 billion pound ($26.4 billion) National Grid UK Pension Scheme said on Tuesday they would outsource the management of the scheme's assets through a sale of its Aerion Fund Management arm.
As well as selling Aerion, which manages around 75 percent of the scheme's assets, the trustees said in a statement they would create a small executive team to help manage the assets, monitor liabilities and investment risk.
The trustees of the defined benefit pension scheme, which is closed to new members, said Fenchurch would advise on the transition.
($1 = 0.6436 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)
(This story first published on March 28, was refiled to amend headline)
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, remains committed to its agreed 3.7 billion pound ($4.7 billion) takeover of wholesaler Booker despite opposition from some big shareholders, its boss said on Tuesday.