LONDON A headteachers' union said on Thursday it will hold the first ever strike ballot in its 114-year history in a row over public-sector pensions as talks between union chiefs and ministers aimed at averting a national stoppage ended in deadlock.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), representing 28,500 heads across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, announced it will ballot members from September 29 to November 9.

The union said that would legally give it enough time to join the national strike potentially involving millions of workers across the public sector on November 30.

The date for coordinated industrial action was agreed by Britain's biggest unions, angered by the government's stance on pensions reform and public sector cuts, at the Trades Union Congress (TUC) last week.

Brendan Barber, leader of the TUC, who met ministers for more talks on Thursday said the government and unions were still a "long way apart" but that unions were committed to a negotiated settlement and would work to narrow that gap.

"Did today's talks lead to any dramatic change that would lead to a reconsideration of the industrial action planned for the end of November? The answer to that is 'no'...," he told reporters, adding that unions would be stepping up their efforts to ballot members over the next couple of months.

But Barber said unions were still committed to trying to secure a fair agreement without the need for industrial action. "That's what we are trying to achieve," he said, emphasising he was confident of widespread public support.

A Cabinet Office spokesman described the two-hour meeting as constructive and said the government was continuing to engage fully with the TUC on the reforms.

The TUC say up to 14 public service unions could take part in November's walkout, with some chiefs warning of further strikes in the summer if the government failed to negotiate over hiking pension contributions.

Unions say the increases amount to an unfair tax on workers already facing pay freezes and job cuts.

The government says reform is necessary because people are living longer, the system is no longer affordable and pensions are generous compared with the private sector.

