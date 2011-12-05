Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron leaves 10 Downing Street for Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Common in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON Britain has earmarked 180 million pounds to help bring new drugs and medical technologies to market, Prime Minister David Cameron is expected to say later on Monday.

In a speech outlining measures to boost Britain's life sciences industry, which the government says has an annual turnover of 50 billion pounds, Cameron will also outline plans to put new drugs and technologies into hospitals more quickly.

According to a statement from his office, Cameron is expected to say: "We've got to change radically -- the way we innovate, the way we collaborate, the way we open up the NHS (National Health Service)."

The state support outlined by Cameron, dubbed the "Biomedical Catalyst Fund", is open to universities and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Separately, Cameron is also expected to unveil an "early access scheme" for new drugs, in which seriously ill patients could use new drugs up to a year before they are fully licenced.

Investment returns from researching new drugs have fallen nearly 30 percent in the past year at the world's 12 top pharmaceutical companies, highlighting the productivity dilemma facing the sector, according to a study by Deloitte and Thomson Reuters published last month.

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Dale Hudson)