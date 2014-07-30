Fire and smoke engulf part of the pier in Eastbourne, southern England July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Katy Copland

LONDON A Victorian-era seaside pier at Eastbourne on Britain's south coast was badly damaged when fire broke out in an amusement arcade on Wednesday.

Flames could be seen leaping from the roof of the two-storey structure and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said a large plume of smoke was rising above the town. No injuries were reported.

The blaze started around 3 p.m. in the arcade, some 50 metres from the shoreline, it said in a statement.

Police and the coastguard were at the scene. Firefighters said they were being hampered by high winds.

Eastbourne's 300-metre long pier was opened in 1870 and has been hit by fire before, in 1970.

Several other British piers have also been damaged by fire: Southend pier on the east coast has caught fire four times; Hastings pier, near Eastbourne, was badly damaged in 2010 and Brighton's West Pier was destroyed in 2003.

