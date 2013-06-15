German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
CAIRO An EgyptAir jet heading to New York from Cairo was diverted and landed in Scotland on Saturday after a passenger found a note in a toilet containing a threat to set the plane on fire, the Egyptian airline told Reuters.
The pilot informed air traffic control and landed at Glasgow Prestwick Airport where the 310 passengers would disembark, Tawfik Assy, chairman of the state-owned airline, said in Cairo.
The authorities would search the plane once passengers were taken off, he added. Scottish police confirmed the incident had taken place but had no further details.
A note, written in English and reading, "This flight will be on fire," was found next to a pencil in one of the plane's toilets by a woman passenger, Assy said.
Once the crew were made aware, the pilot diverted: "According to the rules, we have to be on the ground as soon as possible," Assy said.
No comment was immediately available from Prestwick airport.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.