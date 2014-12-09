LONDON A police force in central England said on Tuesday it had arrested a man after receiving anonymous information about a threat to its staff.

West Midlands Police brought in extra safety measures and issued a warning to its officers after the threat, which Sky News said involved a plot to kidnap and kill a police officer in Britain's second city Birmingham on Monday night.

A police statement said: "A 31-year-old man from the West Midlands has this afternoon been arrested in connection with the investigation into threats made to West Midlands Police officers and staff yesterday."

The man was arrested by counter terrorism officers, it added.

Police had refused to comment on the details of the Sky report but Assistant Chief Constable Garry Forsyth said extra security measures had been put in place for officers.

"We have received information relating to the safety of West Midlands Police officers and police staff," he said in a statement. "We have taken the opportunity to remind all employees of the need to be vigilant."

The measures included advice regarding travel to and from work in partial uniform and security at police stations.

In October, Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer Mark Rowley warned police around the country to be alert to possible risks to their safety when the threat to officers was raised to substantial, meaning an attack was a strong possibility.

Britain raised its national international terrorism threat level from Islamist militants to the second highest classification of "severe" in August, with an attack considered to be highly likely.

Since then dozens of people have been arrested including a number who have been charged over alleged plots to behead police officers, soldiers or members of the public.

(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)