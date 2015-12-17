LONDON A British police officer has been suspended from duty following the shooting dead of a suspect in a case with marked parallels to that which sparked days of riots and looting across the country in 2011.

The shooting of Jermaine Baker, 28, happened during an alleged attempt to help two men escape from a prison van near Wood Green Crown Court in north London, the capital's police chief said on Thursday.

The 2011 Summer riots were sparked when police shot dead a gangster in apparently similar circumstances and in the same general area of London.

Baker's death last Friday is being investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), who have said it is a criminal homicide inquiry, while the firearms officer involved has been suspended.

With tensions mounting, a community meeting was due to be held in Wood Green later on Thursday, attended by the police and IPCC. Baker's family have appealed for calm.

Speaking on BBC radio, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Bernard Hogan-Howe confirmed the officer's suspension. "It’s an unusual turn of events," he added.

"It is unusual because I don’t have access to the IPCC’s investigation, they’re an independent investigator. They’ve had a chance to talk to witnesses, make some assessment of the scene," he said.

"There’ll be limits on what the IPCC can tell but at least they will be able to share what they know and we will explain what we can," said Hogan-Howe.

The case has sparked calls for police, even undercover ones such as the officer involved in the latest incident, to wear body cameras.

