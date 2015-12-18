Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Helen King speaks at a public meeting with regards to the shooting of Jermaine Baker by armed police at Tottenham, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Police officers close their eyes during a prayer at a public meeting with regards to the shooting of Jermaine Baker by armed police at Tottenham, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A member of the audience gestures during questions at a public meeting with regards to the shooting of Jermaine Baker by armed police at Tottenham, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON A British police officer has been arrested following the shooting dead of a suspect which is being treated as a possible murder, in a case with marked parallels to that which sparked days of riots and looting across the country in 2011.

The shooting of Jermaine Baker, 28, happened during an alleged attempt to help two men escape from a prison van near Wood Green Crown Court in north London, the capital's police chief has said.

The 2011 Summer riots were sparked when police shot dead a man, a known criminal, in apparently similar circumstances and in the same general area of London.

Baker's death last Friday is being investigated by the police watchdog, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), who have said it is a criminal homicide inquiry, while the firearms officer involved has been suspended from duty.

Baker died from a single gunshot wound during the police operation, the IPCC said. He was in a car in which there appeared to be a "non-police issue firearm", the watchdog said.

With tensions mounting, a community meeting was held in Tottenham on Thursday, attended by the police and IPCC. Baker's family have appealed for calm.

"This afternoon a firearms officer has been arrested and interviewed under caution," IPCC Commissioner Cindy Butts told the meeting.

"The evidence we have at this stage does not mean that the officer definitively committed a criminal act and nor does it mean he will necessarily be charged with a criminal offence."

The local police commander said he understood the concerns of the local community in the wake of the shooting.

"This is a very difficult time for everyone affected by the death of Jermaine," Chief Superintendent Victor Olisa said after the meeting. "It is only right and proper that any officer who has made the decision to use lethal force fully accounts for their actions."

The case has sparked calls for police, even undercover ones such as the officer involved in the latest incident, to wear body cameras.

(Reporting by Michael Holden and James Davey; editing by Stephen Addison)