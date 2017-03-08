LONDON Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.

"Police were called to a block of flats in Leasowes Drive, in the Merry Hill area of the city, at around 9.45am where it is believed a man attacked two women before inflicting stab injuries on himself," West Midlands police said in a statement.

Police said they used stun grenades to storm the flat and detain the knifeman. A woman, believed to be in her 30s, died at the scene while the male suspect, also thought to be in his 30s, died shortly afterwards.

Another woman, in her 50s, was taken to hospital with critical stomach wounds.

